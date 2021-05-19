Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $278,066.69 and approximately $411.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,392,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,481 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

