CIBC Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.86.
Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.37. 97,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -256.53. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
