CIBC Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.86.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.37. 97,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -256.53. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

