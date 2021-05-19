Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $102,520.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00.

Ciena stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 12,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,523. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

