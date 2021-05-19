Cincinnati Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

