Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 24,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

