Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.31. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 23,757,478 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIDM. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 58.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 88,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

