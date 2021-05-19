Cipher Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $120,699.98 and approximately $67,195.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00126775 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.22 or 0.00749821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

