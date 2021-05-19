CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.72. 474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.
In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
