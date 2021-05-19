CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.72. 474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

