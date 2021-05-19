Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. 27,880,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,944,611. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

