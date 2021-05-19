Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.90.

CSCO stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,860,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

