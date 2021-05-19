Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Achieves $413,567.55

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 267.1% against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $413,567.55 and approximately $304.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

