Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

