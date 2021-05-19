Citigroup Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $20.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

