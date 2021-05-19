Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $18.89. Citizens shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 11,719 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.
About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.