Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,719 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

