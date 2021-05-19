Civic Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $226.69 million and $67.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

