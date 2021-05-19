Clever DeFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $21,093.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $21,093.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006629 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

