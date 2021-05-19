Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.41 million and $8,998.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00335061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00183583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00928925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

