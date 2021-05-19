CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $20.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

