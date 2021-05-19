Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $343.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $343.00 and last traded at $342.60, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

