Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Coeur Mining worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

