CoinPoker Hits Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $52,855.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01069820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00096249 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.