Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -872.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.