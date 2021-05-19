Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.