Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

