Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 99,070 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

