Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 92,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,425,371. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

