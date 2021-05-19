Comerica Bank Sells 4,105 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of MEDNAX worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $23,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MD opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

