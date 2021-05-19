Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

