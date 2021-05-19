Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

