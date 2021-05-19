Commerce Bank Acquires 1,544 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 84,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

