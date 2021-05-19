Commerce Bank Acquires 26,970 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

