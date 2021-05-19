Commerce Bank Acquires 5,719 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

AEE stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

