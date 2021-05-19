Commerce Bank Acquires 9,160 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $164.97 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.