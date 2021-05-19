Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,302 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

