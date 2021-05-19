Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

