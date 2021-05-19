Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $424.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.47 and its 200-day moving average is $382.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.