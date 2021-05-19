Commerce Bank Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

