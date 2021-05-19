Commerce Bank Has $10.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 1.25% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,937.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

