Commerce Bank Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

