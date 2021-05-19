Commerce Bank Has $11.03 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 269,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $217,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

