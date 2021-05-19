Commerce Bank Has $11.18 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,290 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

