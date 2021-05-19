Commerce Bank Has $11.21 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $490.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $301.20 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.