Commerce Bank Has $8.11 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

