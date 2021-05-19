Commerce Bank Has $9.18 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.