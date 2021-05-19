Commerce Bank Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.11% of Amedisys worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day moving average of $273.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

