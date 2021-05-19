Commerce Bank Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,927 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,245.43 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.97 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,258.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.