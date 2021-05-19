Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

