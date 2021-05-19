Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $134.95 and a 12 month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

