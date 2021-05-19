Commerce Bank Purchases 20,013 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

