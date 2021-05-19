Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,694,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,789,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.